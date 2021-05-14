Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CEO Sells $80,404.50 in Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,746 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $80,404.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,999,732 shares in the company, valued at $16,497,789. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew R. Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Matthew R. Kane sold 9,742 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $83,488.94.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Matthew R. Kane sold 9,710 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $114,480.90.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 1,031.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 391,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 356,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

