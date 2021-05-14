Barclays Increases Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $340.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.14.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH stock opened at $316.21 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $140.01 and a one year high of $324.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 181.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $333,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 22.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,525 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.