NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy Sells 1,500 Shares

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,488.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NSTG opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 91.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter worth about $644,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 161.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 45.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

