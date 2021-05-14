Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CAO Azeez Hayne Sells 2,261 Shares

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Azeez Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.63, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

