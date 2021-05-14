The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Receives Sell Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of The Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $36.81 on Monday. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

