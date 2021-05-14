Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWODF shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of TWODF opened at $2.52 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.