DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $670,000.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.36.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

