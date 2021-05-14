Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 3,200 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $111.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.83. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

