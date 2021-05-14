Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 600 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $195.48 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.57 and a 52 week high of $227.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.28 and its 200-day moving average is $205.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $3,076,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,956,474.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 68,968 shares of company stock worth $14,325,829 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.