Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 5,700 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 114.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.87.

Shares of LSTR opened at $173.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.69 and a 200 day moving average of $150.65. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.14 and a 52-week high of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.