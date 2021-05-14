Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,733 shares of company stock valued at $20,198,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

IPG opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $33.71.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

