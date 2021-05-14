Needham & Company LLC Boosts Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $77.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.12.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.