Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,575,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 213,636 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,484,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 226,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 170,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

