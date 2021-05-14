Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Price Target to $28.00

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $461.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock worth $56,104 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

