HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €83.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €83.00 ($97.65) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €77.36 ($91.01).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI opened at €73.84 ($86.87) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of €77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €66.36.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.