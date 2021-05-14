Exane Derivatives Takes $26,000 Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 809.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

