Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Decreased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $430.60 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.75 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $466.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.90. The company has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.