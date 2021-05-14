Exane Derivatives Sells 2,573 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $153,899,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after acquiring an additional 765,284 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,028,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 417,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,581,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,182.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 in the last 90 days. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.91. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

