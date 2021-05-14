Exane Derivatives Trims Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $108.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.20. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $1.1669 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.61.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

