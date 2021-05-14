1,101 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAA. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 559.35 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $139.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.14 and a 200 day moving average of $96.97.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. Research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $1,848,579.92. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $5,869,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,376 shares of company stock valued at $38,207,292 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.