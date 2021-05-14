Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,499 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $43,087,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 56.8% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,787,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $23.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

