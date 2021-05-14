TD Securities Boosts Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to $47.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IFSPF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Interfor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.17.

IFSPF opened at $28.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. Interfor has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

