Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,865 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 8,588.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $549,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,943,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth about $175,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Shares of PDCE opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $42.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,704 shares of company stock worth $2,526,584. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

