Impreso (OTCMKTS:ZCOM) Shares Up 50.7%

Impreso, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZCOM)’s share price shot up 50.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

Impreso Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZCOM)

Impreso, Inc manufactures and distributes various paper and film products for commercial and home use in the United States and internationally. Its products include engineering rolls, wide format ink jet media, desk top ink jet media, computer paper, jumbo laser rolls, laser cut sheets, thermal fax paper, copy paper, POS, add rolls, ribbons, cleaning cards, and laser and inkjet cartridges, as well as labels, tags, and tickets.

