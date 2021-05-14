Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,696 Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 416,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4487 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

