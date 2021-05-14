Investors Purchase High Volume of Vital Farms Call Options (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,014 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 904% compared to the average daily volume of 101 call options.

VITL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

Vital Farms stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $358,558.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,673.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,635 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vital Farms by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

