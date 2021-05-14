Traders Buy High Volume of GoodRx Put Options (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 24,292 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,272% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,771 put options.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.07.

In other news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $412,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 303,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $11,182,471.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,182,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock worth $71,881,423.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in GoodRx by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,412,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

