Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Trading Down 17.7%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF)’s share price was down 17.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 1,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 13,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNNNF shares. SEB Equity Research downgraded Finnair Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SEB Equities cut Finnair Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Finnair Oyj alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in Europe and Asia. It also offers package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours and Finnair Holidays brand names. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 59 aircraft, which included 30 owned by Finnair Aircraft Finance Oy and 29 under lease.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Finnair Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnair Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.