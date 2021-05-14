Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Trading Down 6.7%

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGCO)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

Presidential Brokerage, Inc is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

