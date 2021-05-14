Exane Derivatives Has $74,000 Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in FOX were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in FOX by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in FOX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in FOX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

