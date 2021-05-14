CWM Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $145.38 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

