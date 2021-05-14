CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Inogen by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Inogen by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $975,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,852.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $709,310.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,568. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INGN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $65.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -731.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.