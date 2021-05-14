Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $1,401,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NET opened at $66.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -170.89 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.91. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 79,571 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $2,510,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 30.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 942,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,218,000 after buying an additional 217,526 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 54.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 116.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,493,000 after buying an additional 348,715 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

