Raymond James Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $200.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on APTV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an underweight rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.40.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $136.93 on Monday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,186,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,351 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,134,000 after acquiring an additional 613,672 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

