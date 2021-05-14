Sandy Spring Bank Takes $78,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $190.95 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $127.65 and a twelve month high of $197.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.34.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.