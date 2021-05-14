Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $12.25 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $810.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.83 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $604.96 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $867.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $875.61.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $941.27.

CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

