Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $332.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $310.00 to $332.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

APD stock opened at $299.78 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $219.52 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

