Sandy Spring Bank Buys 762 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 340.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $73.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average of $70.38.

