Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,891,661,000 after buying an additional 246,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after buying an additional 430,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,389,000 after buying an additional 46,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after buying an additional 289,553 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after buying an additional 875,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $370.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.46.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.