Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

AHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.22.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,912.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,885,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 916,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 360,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 373,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,803 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

