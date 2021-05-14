Piper Sandler Lowers Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $75.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.07% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.87.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.36 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,140.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $102,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,992 shares in the company, valued at $479,231.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Redfin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Redfin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 21.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Redfin by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

