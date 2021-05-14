WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Sells $101,587.50 in Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $101,587.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

