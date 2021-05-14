UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Director Michael Iandoli Sells 500 Shares

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $222.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.66. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $145.96 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.47 million. Analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

UNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,944,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,600,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

