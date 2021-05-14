Walter C. Johnsen Sells 2,972 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $132,135.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,687,900.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Walter C. Johnsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Acme United alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,108 shares of Acme United stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $95,871.84.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $44.50 on Friday. Acme United Co. has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $155.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Acme United by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 416,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acme United during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Acme United during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Acme United by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acme United by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.