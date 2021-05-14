Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $9.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The business’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 96.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,478,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 724,252 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 186.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 675,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 439,859 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 107,981 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,568,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after acquiring an additional 617,069 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

