Insider Buying: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Acquires 2,120 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.90, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on APO shares. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,167,000 after buying an additional 2,361,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $78,344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $52,766,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

