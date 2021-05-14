Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

RVMD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $2,270,364.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at $869,940.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,153 shares of company stock worth $5,638,446 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

