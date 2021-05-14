Allan C. Silber Sells 50,000 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 50,000 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Allan C. Silber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Allan C. Silber sold 250,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $747,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Allan C. Silber sold 35,652 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $105,529.92.

On Thursday, March 11th, Allan C. Silber sold 44,874 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $134,622.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Allan C. Silber sold 100 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $300.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Allan C. Silber sold 17,590 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $52,770.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Allan C. Silber sold 9,033 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $27,099.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Allan C. Silber sold 11,020 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $32,509.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Allan C. Silber sold 1,505 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $4,439.75.

On Friday, March 26th, Allan C. Silber sold 28,679 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $84,603.05.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Allan C. Silber sold 1,200 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $3,564.00.

HGBL opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth $2,600,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 968.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

