LSV Asset Management Has $6.17 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $52.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.