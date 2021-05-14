CWM Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,265,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,601,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,598,000 after purchasing an additional 436,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1,595.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 384,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 361,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $89.58 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.39.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

